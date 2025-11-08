MP Alleges Fraud In All Stages Of Paddy Procurement

NIZAMABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind alleged irregularities at every stage of paddy procurement, pointing out that while the Centre procured only 10 lakh metric tonnes in 2014, the figure has now risen to nearly one crore metric tonnes.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP district office on Friday, Arvind stressed the need to create awareness among farmers about crop rotation and called for support to those affected by untimely rains.

He criticised the Congress and BRS for stopping fee reimbursement while claiming to champion BC welfare, calling it “shameful.” He also accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of acting like a slave to K. Chandrashekar Rao, adding that both parties, having ignored public issues, had no moral right to seek votes in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Arvind further said, “I’m campaigning more in Jubilee Hills than those stationed there. My words alone carry more weight than their statements.” He added, “My social media strength is stronger than all their campaigns combined.”

He also told BJP state president Ramachandra Rao not to file complaints against him and asserted that the BJP in Nizamabad is very strong, citing Armoor MLA Rakesh Reddy’s victory as proof.