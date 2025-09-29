 Top
Movie Pirate Claimed He Hacked Bihar Poll Panel Site

29 Sept 2025 9:41 PM IST

We are investigating his claims and are coordinating with other state police”: Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police announce the bust of a major movie piracy racket, arresting five individuals involved in illegally leaking recent Telugu film releases

HYDERABAD: Ashwani Kumar, prime accused in the illegal movie piracy case, had hacked government websites, reportedly including that of the Bihar State Election Commission, said Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said.

“Ashwani Kumar confessed that he hacked government and private websites and collected details of employees and salaries in other states. We are investigating his claims and are coordinating with other state police,” Anand said.

“When our team reached Ashwani Kumar's house in Bihar, we found that he had installed 22 CCTV cameras. Our teams collected evidence from his house that confirmed that he hacked several companies while sitting in Patna,” the police commissioner said.

The accused earned up to $1,00,000 through his piracy racket. A person named Harshvardhan pirated the content, and other gang members earned money through betting apps and pirated content.

Cyril, one of the five accused arrested by the Hyderabad police, uploaded pirated movies using IP addresses from the Netherlands and Paris. The operators of betting apps have been paying him `9 lakh per month, he added.


