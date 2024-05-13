Move to exercise your democratic right: Ranjith Reddy

Hyderabad: Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy appealed to the voters of towns and villages to exercise their voting right.



Congress Chevella candidate Ranjith Reddy on Monday visited Parigi, Vikarabad and Tandoor polling centers under the parliamentary jurisdiction.

On this occasion, he learned the voting patterns in those segments.

Speaking to media, Ranjith Reddy said, "voting will be good in rural areas and i request the voters in urban areas to come to polling centers to cast votes."

He wanted the polling percentage to be more than that was recorded in the last election.