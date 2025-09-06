Mounted Women Police Deployed For Ganesh Immersion Duty

HYDERABAD: Clad in crisp white shirts, khaki breeches, and riding boots, Hyderabad’s 10-member women’s mounted police unit is ready to handle chaotic festival processions, Assembly sessions, and distress calls after two months of rigorous training.

In a first, city police commissioner C.V. Anand announced the induction of the women horse riders into the mounted police force. Their first major deployment will be during the Ganesh idol immersion on Saturday.

Ten women constables from the Armed Reserve (AR) were trained at the Goshamahal Mounted Unit. They will now take up duties such as bandobust (security arrangements), VIP movements, and patrolling.

“This is a crucial step to encourage women to come to the forefront in all fields. For the first time, these women mounted police officers will be part of regular patrols,” Anand said.

Earlier, in conversations with Deccan Chronicle, the women constables shared how joining the wing transformed them mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Marri Havanthika said, “In these two months, we fell, we learnt, and we rose again. We are so excited to finally be a part of the wing.”

For constable Nandini, the role brings pride and responsibility. “During my training, I accompanied a fellow equestrian on patrol near Tank Bund, where they saved someone from a suicide attempt. That day I realised the weight of this responsibility.”

City Armed Reserve DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy noted that the department is offering nutrition guidance and counselling support from a woman doctor.

Alongside the mounted wing, Anand also announced the expansion of the dog squad in the City Security Wing (CSW), with 12 new puppies inducted. Currently, the 34 dogs in service are overworked, and the force will be increased to 54 after the new dogs complete training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA). The dogs will be deployed for detecting explosives, narcotics, and tracking criminals.

Anand said a special committee of DCPs, who are dog lovers at heart, had been formed to improve the quality of procurement. “We are sourcing dogs fit for service from reputable breeders. In the first phase, 12 have been acquired, with more to follow,” he added.

The committee to improve the quality of dogs procured will comprise Anand, DCPs Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, Girish, Dara Kavitha and DCP Shwetha.

With the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH), the mounted ground and stables at Goshamahal stadium will be relocated. The government has sanctioned funds for new infrastructure, including buildings for the City Security Wing, a vehicle impound yard, new horse stables, a parade ground, and dog kennels. Spread over 11.5 acres, the new facility will house up to 60 dogs. Tenders for the project will be finalised on September 8, Anand said.