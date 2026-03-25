Motorists Face Brunt of Traffic Woes, Fuel Shortage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It’s a double whammy of sorts for motorists on Wednesday as they not only faced problems in filling petrol but also got stuck in traffic jams at several fuel stations in twin cities.

The worst affected stretch was SP Road in Secunderabad connecting western part of the city especially Punjagutta, Ameerpet and Banjara Hills as three major fuel stations were located on either side of the road.

Long serpentine queues of vehicles, mostly cars and bikes, were seen on the two petrol stations near Hyderabad Public School (HPS) and near old Begumpet Airport apart from another fuel station on SD Road. Almost the same is the situation at the fuel station in Ayodhya junction in Lakdi-ka-Pul.

This left little space for other motorists heading to their respective destinations. The heat conditions also tested their patience to drive in the traffic gridlocks resulting in inordinate delay in reaching their destinations.

The traffic police, however, intervened and regulated vehicular movement.

In a post on ‘X’, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said, “Due to heavy congestion at the petrol bunk near Ayodhya, vehicle movement is slow from Masab Tank Flyover towards Ayodhya Junction. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and expect delays in this stretch. Drive safe and follow traffic updates”

Cashing in on the rising demand from the people, the cab drivers demanded additional charges.

“Today, it took me 30 minutes to get a cab to the airport. Everybody is accepting the rides and asking for extra money. The driver said unless I don’t accept the ride via ORR he will not come. The normal ride costs Rs.1,000 from my residence in Manikonda but via ORR it will be around Rs.1,400,” a software engineer Harsha said.