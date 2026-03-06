Motivational Telecast For SSC Students

Hyderabad: The school education department will telecast a motivational and guidance session for Class X students across Telangana on March 9, ahead of the SSC public examinations. The programme will run from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on T-SAT and feature education secretary Dr Yogita Rana and Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, director of school education, and an educational psychologist.

The Directorate of School Education directed district authorities to arrange viewing of the session in schools for Class X students and subject teachers. Officials said the programme is intended to support students as they prepare for the SSC public examinations scheduled to begin on March 14.

District educational officers and regional joint directors were instructed to inform all headmasters and school managements about the telecast and arrange facilities for students to watch and interact. Schools equipped with interactive flat panels have been asked to use them, while mandal educational officers will monitor participation.