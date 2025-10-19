Mother, Son Killed as Water Tank Collapses in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A woman and her son died when a rooftop water tank collapsed on them while they were asleep at a hotel in Pedda Kaparthy of Chityal mandal, Nalgonda district, on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as P. Nagamani, 32, and her son, Vamsi Krishna, 6.

According to police, the incident occurred when a 2,000-litre water tank installed on the roof of the Donkit Filter Coffee hotel, which was scheduled to open on Sunday, collapsed. The hotel, located along National Highway No. 65, belonged to P. Venkanna. After completing decoration work for the inauguration, Venkanna and his family stayed overnight in the building. Due to the excessive load, the roof gave way, causing the tank to crash down on them.

Venkanna, his wife Nagamani, and their son sustained injuries in the incident. Upon receiving information, Chityal police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences in Narketpally. Nagamani and Vamsi Krishna succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, while Venkanna’s condition was reported to be stable.