Mother Sells 7-Day-Old Baby for ₹6 Lakh After Being Cheated in Love; 15 Booked in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A case of child trafficking has come to light in Karimnagar district, where a young woman allegedly sold her seven-day-old baby for ₹6 lakh after being deceived by the man she was in love with.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Hyderabad, was in a relationship with a youth who later abandoned her. After giving birth, she claimed she had no financial means to raise the child and decided to sell the newborn.

With the help of 12 middlemen, the woman allegedly sold the baby to Bamandla Rayamalla and his wife Latha, residents of Chakalivanipalle village in Ganneruvaram mandal, Karimnagar district, for ₹6 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off from the Child Welfare Committee, police traced the newborn and shifted him to a mother-and-child care centre. A case has been registered against more than 15 people, including the mother, the buyers, and the intermediaries. Further investigation is underway.