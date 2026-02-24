Mother Kills Two-Month-Old Infant in Dundigal, Held After Neighbours Alert Police

Hyderabad: A shocking incident came to light within the limits of Dundigal police station in Quthbullapur, where a two-month-old infant was allegedly killed by his mother at Bowrampet on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman allegedly stuffed clothes into the baby boy’s mouth, tied his hands and legs, and placed him in a burning wood stove, reportedly claiming that the child had been crying since the previous night. The infant died on the spot.

The matter surfaced after neighbours alerted the police following a heated argument between the couple. The father, reportedly devastated over the death of his son, confronted his wife, leading to a dispute that drew the attention of locals.

Police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and shifted the infant’s body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

The family, natives of Bihar, is said to be working at a construction site in Bowrampet. Police are probing the circumstances that led to the incident.