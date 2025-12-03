Mother-in-law and Daughter-in-law File Nominations for Same Sarpanch Seat in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: In a rare political development, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have filed nominations for the Sarpanch post in Ghanashyamdas Nagar of Palakurthi mandal. The seat has been reserved for BC women in the current election.

Former Sarpanch Soora Sammayya filed the nomination on Sunday on behalf of his mother, Soora Narsamma. On Tuesday, his elder brother’s wife, Soora Ramadevi, also submitted her nomination papers. With this, both women from the same household have entered the electoral race for the same position.

Previously, GD Nagar fell under the Kannala Gram Panchayat, which was reserved for Scheduled Castes. During that period, Sammayya’s wife Sunitha, an SC candidate, served as Sarpanch. After it was established as a separate gram panchayat, Sammayya won the seat in the 2018 elections.

Now, with the reservation category changed to BC women, the political contest within the same family has drawn the attention of locals. Further political developments are awaited.



