Mother seeks probe into Maganti Gopinath death

Hyderabad: The mother of late BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath on Saturady lodged a complaint with the Raidurgam police, seeking a comprehensive inquiry into what she described as the “mysterious circumstances” surrounding her son’s death in June this year.

The complaint comes a day after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had said in his press conference that the government was ready to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gopinath’s death, but stressed that the process must begin with an official complaint. He also appealed to Gopinath’s family members to approach the police if they had any doubts.

In her written complaint, Maganti Mahananda Kumari, wife of late Maganti Krishna Murthy and mother of Gopinath, alleged “gross negligence, interference, and misconduct” by individuals responsible for his care during his hospitalisation.

The Raidurgam police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint and forwarded it for preliminary inquiry under Section 173(2) of the BNSS.

Gopinath, the then Jubilee Hills legislator, was admitted to the hospital on June 5 this year, for treatment of renal complications. His death was declared on June 8. Mahananda Kumari alleged that hospital staff, acting under written instructions of a woman identified as D. Dishira, whom she addressed in her complaint as the ‘daughter of Sunitha’, had not permitted her to see her son while he was in the ICU. She also alleged that she was denied access to him even after his death was declared.

Mahananda Kumari alleged that her son’s condition had been deteriorating due to renal failure and rising creatinine levels, yet “no adequate medical intervention was initiated in time.” She claimed there was inaction and negligence in initiating dialysis after the removal of one kidney, which, she said, led to a “further rise in creatinine levels and systemic deterioration.”

In her letter, she named BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, alleging that while she was denied permission to see her son, the BRS leader was granted access to meet him freely. “KTR was allowed to meet my son while I was kept outside. After his visit, he left without providing any explanation,” she wrote in her complaint, adding that this raised suspicions of “malicious or manipulative interference” in her son’s treatment and access.

The complainant also accused the hospital security and her son’s personal staff and gunmen of “dereliction of duty”, alleging that they were not present when he collapsed and failed to provide emergency assistance.

Mahananda Kumari urged the police to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into the events leading to her son’s death, investigate the alleged prevention of her hospital visits and the instructions to deny her access, examine the delay in initiating dialysis after kidney removal, inquire into the conduct of the hospital’s security personnel and her son’s personal staff, and take legal and disciplinary action against those responsible for negligence or obstruction.

In the end of the complaint letter, she also attached Gopinath’s laboratory and histopathology reports from the hospital, medical records related to his right radical nephrectomy and renal carcinoma diagnosis, and other documents.

“I suspect a grave criminal conspiracy has been carried out,” she wrote, urging police to ensure a fair, transparent and expeditious investigation into her son’s death.