Mother, Daughter From Mancherial Die In US Road Mishap

ADILABAD: A woman and her daughter from Mancherial town were killed in a road accident in the United States. The deceased were identified as Patha Ramadevi, 52, and her younger daughter, Tejashwi, 32, residents of Reddy Colony in Mancherial. The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck near Chicago on Saturday morning.

According to family members, Ramadevi and Tejashwi died on the spot. Ramadevi was the wife of Patha Vignesh, a retired Singareni employee. The grieving family members were inconsolable after learning of the tragedy, while relatives are trying to gather more details about how the accident occurred.

Vignesh and his wife had travelled to the US recently to attend the housewarming ceremony of their daughter Tejashwi. The accident took place when Ramadevi, Vignesh, Tejashwi, her husband Kiran Kumar, and their two children were on their way to visit Shravanti’s house to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.