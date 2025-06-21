 Top
Mother, Daughter Die By Suicide In Nirmal

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 Jun 2025 12:21 AM IST

It is learnt that they took the extreme step as they were disappointed with the attitude of their family members.

There were family disputes among the family members and the sons were allegedly not taking care of their mother.—DC Image

ADILABAD: A woman and her daughter died by suicide in Nirmal town on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Lakshmi Bai, 80 and her daughter Gauravva, 50, of Bangalpet Colony.

It is learnt that they took the extreme step as they were disappointed with the attitude of their family members. There were family disputes among the family members and the sons were allegedly not taking care of their mother.

