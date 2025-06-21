Mother, Daughter Die By Suicide In Nirmal
It is learnt that they took the extreme step as they were disappointed with the attitude of their family members.
ADILABAD: A woman and her daughter died by suicide in Nirmal town on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Lakshmi Bai, 80 and her daughter Gauravva, 50, of Bangalpet Colony.
It is learnt that they took the extreme step as they were disappointed with the attitude of their family members. There were family disputes among the family members and the sons were allegedly not taking care of their mother.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
