Mother, Daughter Die as Tractor Heading to Medaram Overturns in Bhupalapally

Hyderabad: A mother and her daughter died after the tractor on which they were travelling overturned at Borlagudem in Mahamuttharam mandal in Bhupalapally district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the tractor with over 25 people was on the way to Medaram to part in Sammakka Saralamma jathara in Mulugu district. The injured persons were rushed to the government hospital in Bhupalapally district.



