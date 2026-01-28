 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Mother, Daughter Die as Tractor Heading to Medaram Overturns in Bhupalapally

Telangana
28 Jan 2026 11:11 AM IST

The accident occurred when the tractor with over 25 people was on the way to Medaram to part in Sammakka Saralamma jathara in Mulugu district

Mother, Daughter Die as Tractor Heading to Medaram Overturns in Bhupalapally
x
A mother and her daughter died after the tractor on which they were travelling overturned at Borlagudem in Mahamuttharam mandal in Bhupalapally district on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A mother and her daughter died after the tractor on which they were travelling overturned at Borlagudem in Mahamuttharam mandal in Bhupalapally district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the tractor with over 25 people was on the way to Medaram to part in Sammakka Saralamma jathara in Mulugu district. The injured persons were rushed to the government hospital in Bhupalapally district.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news road accident Bhupalapally district Medaram Jatara 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X