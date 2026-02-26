Mother Bear, Cub Seen Near Fields in Warangal Village, Forest Staff Step Up Search

WARANGAL: A mother bear and her cub were sighted near agricultural fields at Lingagiri village in Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district, prompting precautionary measures by the forest department.

The animals were seen near the Chennakesava Swamy hillocks on the outskirts of the village. Farmers and workers in the vicinity moved to safer locations after being alerted.

Toddy tappers reportedly first noticed the bears emerging from the hillocks and informed the forest department and local police. Forest section officer Saritha Reddy, beat officer Soma Yogesh and Chennaraopet sub-inspector Rajesh Reddy reached the spot and launched a search operation.

Despite searches conducted through the day, the bears were not traced and are believed to have moved into thickets or rocky areas in the nearby hills. Forest officials stated that a specialised team has been deployed to monitor the movement of the animals and guide them back into forest areas.

An awareness meeting was conducted in the village to inform residents about bear behaviour and safety precautions. Officials advised villagers to avoid visiting fields between 6 pm and 6 am, move in groups if necessary and use torches or make noise while passing near the hillocks.

Forest staff are continuing to monitor the area to prevent any untoward incidents.