Mothe RI, ARI suspended for graft

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 March 2025 1:46 AM IST

Revenue inspector J. Nirmala Devi and assistant revenue inspector S.K. Mansur Ali working at the district’s tahsildar office at Mothe, have been suspended amid allegations of tampering with land records.

Suryapet:Revenue inspector J. Nirmala Devi and assistant revenue inspector S.K. Mansur Ali working at the district’s tahsildar office at Mothe, have been suspended amid allegations of tampering with land records.

District collector Tejas Nandan Lal confirmed that the disciplinary action comes after evidence emerged showing that both officials colluded with the owner of a Mee Seva Centre to alter details in the pahanis of official land documents.

Authorities cancelled the licence of the Mothe Mee Seva Centre, and the police have filed a case against the centre’s owner.

