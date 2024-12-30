Most Rapists Were Known to Victims: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: At least 99.2 per cent of the rape accused are known to the victims, which has become a key concern in teenage relationships. The state also registered a rise in the number of women and children going missing.

A total of 2,945 cases of rape were registered in 2024 compared to 2,284 cases in 2023. Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender said that Only in 23 cases, the rape accused was unknown to the victim.

He said that 87 victims were aged below 15 years, 1,970 between 15-18 years and 888 victims were aged above 18 years. In most cases, police had arrested the accused within eight hours of reporting of the incidents.

“In 2024, police acted swiftly in 940 cases of rape against 812 in 2023. In rape and Pocso cases, Rs 5.42 crore of compensation has been paid in 428 cases," the DGP said.

He said that 1,122 women were reported to be missing in 2024, while 403 boys were missing.

Jitender said that these cases had shown an increasing trend mainly because all the cases of missing minors were registered as kidnap cases. At least 82 per cent of victims are underage or 18 years old, and most of the children were traced.

SHE teams have attended 10,862 complaints from women for harassment in public places resulting in 830 FIRs, 3,329 petty cases and 15,664 persons sent for counselling. Four accused were sentenced to life in three cases and five accused were awarded 20 years imprisonment in five cases.