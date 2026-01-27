Most Hyderabad Hostels Flout Fire Dafety Norms

Hyderabad: Despite housing scores of young people and students, a majority of private hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations in the city do not follow basic fire safety rules. The recent fire accidents in a private institute’s hostel building at Alwal and the accident at Nampally have sparked fears about what might happen if a fire breaks out.

In areas like Ameerpet, RTC crossroads, Padmaraonagar, Ayyappa Society and Kondapur, narrow streets are lined with buildings that once served as family homes. Today, these residential buildings are commercial hostels, full of bunk beds and study desks.

In many buildings and hostel structures, the corridors, staircases and exit points are so clogged with furniture, items and belongings that it would get very difficult for residents to escape in an emergency.

“I live on the third floor, and there is only one small staircase. That staircase is the only entry and exit point. The rooms are already congested, but even the common hallway has random furniture. If a fire occurs and smoke comes, I don’t know how we can quickly get out of this building”, said Anita, a student at a coaching centre in Ameerpet.