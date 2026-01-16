Most Horses Found Negative in Glander Tests

Hyderabad: After weeks of suspended activity following confirmed glanders cases, fresh test results at the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have brought some relief, with 581 of the 582 horses tested in the latest cycle returning negative results, while a small number remain under repeat sampling as part of protocol.

Confirming the development, HRC chief operating officer (COO) N. Kiran Reddy said that the third round of sample was scheduled to be sent on January 20 and that the process must run its course before any final call is taken.

Testing at the club has been carried out in cycles, with samples collected every 21 days. Reddy explained that even a single adverse report would push the process back by another month. “Even if any one of them comes positive, then we have to wait for another cycle,” he said.

He said none of the horses had been declared positive in the latest round. “There is no positive. They have asked for a repeat sample for one. It is not declared as positive yet,” he said, adding that repeat samples have been sought for five horses due to the disease’s long incubation period, which can extend up to six months.

“The percentage shown is very minimal, so they cannot declare it as positive,” he said, while reiterating that 581 horses have tested negative.

Since glanders testing began in November last year, a total of 11 horses have tested positive at different stages, Reddy said. Earlier, the club had euthanised two horses after confirmed positive results, following mandatory veterinary protocol.

He also noted that similar cases had surfaced at other centres. “After that, even Bangalore Race Club has done it. Mysore Race Club also, a few samples have come positive,” he said.

Racing activities at HRC remain suspended as the facility continues to be classified as glanders-affected under a government notification. Any resumption now depends on clearance from the Telangana government. “If they are negative, then it is the discretion of the government. If they permit, we can race,” Reddy said.

When it comes to timelines for possible racing, he said it could restart quickly once approval comes through. “If they permit, it doesn’t take much time. We can start within one week or ten days,” he said. He added that quarantine and movement restrictions remained in force until further orders.