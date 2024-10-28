Most firecracker shops in Hyderabad lack GHMC permits

Hyderabad: Hundreds of firecracker shops set up in the city this year do not comply with fire safety norms as many of them are yet to take temporary trade licences.



A few people have also started selling crackers in front of houses and inside their homes after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) prohibited setting up firecracker shops near residential areas,

In spite of GHMC’s ban on setting up firecracker outlets on footpaths, many of them have mushroomed on pavements and most of them do not have any equipment to douse fire.

When contacted, the GHMC officials said they have instructed the shop owners to comply with the norms.

“Initially, we were not worried. But after the fire accident at Boggulkunta, we requested our tenants to take elaborate safety measures,” said a resident from Masthan Nagar, Road No. 46, Jubilee Hills.