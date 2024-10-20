Most exciting zoo ride - Toy Train

 Top
Telangana
20 Oct 2024 5:12 PM GMT
The one and only toy train in the city which is located in the Nehru Zoological Park, is now restarted after four long months, as the engine was under repair
The toy train was gifted by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in the year 1968. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Over 400 visitors enjoyed the toy train ride in Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday.

The one and only toy train in the city which is located in the Nehru Zoological Park, is now restarted after four long months, as the engine was under repair. The toy train was gifted by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in the year 1968.

Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Director(FAC) Zoo Park and Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad flagged off the train from its original starting station.

Visitors and children who visited the Zoo park expressed their happiness over the restart of the toy train, and also enjoyed the ride on the toy train.

