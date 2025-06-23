Mosquito Menace Returns With Monsoon

HYDERABAD: With the onset of the monsoon, residents across several parts of the city, particularly in Malkajgiri, Shaikpet and Tolichowki, are grappling with an unbearable mosquito problem. Citizens say the situation is worse than last year and are questioning the effectiveness of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) fogging operations and other preventive measures.

According to GHMC officials, five mosquito-borne illness cases were reported recently in the Charminar zone, followed by four in Khairatabad, three in Serilingampally, and two each in LB Nagar and Kukatpally zones.

B.T. Srinivasan, a resident of Malkajgiri and general secretary of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said the issue is city-wide. “Open plots, unchecked vegetation, and sewage-contaminated lakes—especially in Malkajgiri—are major breeding grounds. Lakes like Ramakrishnapuram, Safilguda, and Pandalaguda once held only rainwater, but now they are clogged with drainage from nearby colonies,” he said.

He added that mosquito activity surges between 4 pm and 8 pm, after which they enter homes. “Though fogging is carried out occasionally, the pesticide used is too mild to make any real impact.”

Raghavendra Rao, another resident of Malkajgiri said, “We keep complaining to municipal authorities, but they only come once in 15 or 20 days and that too just fog the main roads. Lanes are ignored. The fogging medicine is also ineffective. We had dengue cases in our colony earlier and with monsoon just beginning the situation could get worse.”



Majid Javeed from Aditya Nagar in Shaikpet said the problem is more severe than last year. “GHMC comes, fogs and leaves. It’s not helping. Some residents have already contracted dengue, and the rains have barely begun.” Moinuddin, president of the Aditya Nagar Welfare Association, said residents are relying on repellents and window screens, but it’s not enough. “We have asked GHMC to increase fogging frequency and monitor stagnant water. We need serious action before the monsoon peaks.”



Naseeka Narmin, who recently visited relatives in Tolichowki, shared a harrowing experience. “We shut all doors, used repellents but the mosquitoes didn’t leave. I could taste the repellent in my mouth and I couldn’t sleep properly.” Another resident added that even mosquito bats and repellents have failed, making nights unbearable.



Responding to the rising complaints, GHMC chief entomologist Pankaja said that clearing operations would begin in two days to remove water hyacinth, trash and other debris from lakes. “Compared to last year, we are now fogging entire wards in a single day to maximise coverage. Entomology teams are also visiting homes to inspect for larvae and are advising residents to empty stagnant water from buckets, flowerpots, and vessels. Awareness programmes in schools are also being planned.”