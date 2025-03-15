Mosque-turned-hospital in Hyderabad offers free treatment to slum dwellers

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a mosque in Hyderabad has been converted into a healthcare facility, offering free treatment to slum dwellers suffering from tropical diseases.

The 25-bed hospital, set up inside Omar-e-Shifa Mosque in Shaheenagar, has been operational for six months and has already treated over 900 patients, many of them migrant labourers battling illnesses like typhoid, dengue, and cholera.

The hospital is run by the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with AMPI-USA, a group of doctors of Indian origin from Hyderabad. It serves residents from some of the most underserved settlements in the city, including Shaheenagar, Venkatapuram, Saif Colony, Osmanagar, and Bismillah Colony, all of which fall under Jalpally municipality.

These areas are known for their poor sanitation, with open drains, water stagnation during monsoons, and inadequate access to clean drinking water creating ideal conditions for the spread of diseases.

Since its inception, the hospital has recorded a high number of cases linked to waterborne infections, with nearly 29 per cent of patients diagnosed with typhoid, 18 per cent suffering from gastritis or diarrhoea, and 10 per cent from dengue.

In what is a concerning indicator of local health conditions, more than 30 cases of cholera have also been reported — a disease that has been largely eliminated in most parts of India and the developed world but continues to persist in areas with contaminated water sources.

The facility functions as a full-fledged hospital, with the ground floor operating as a primary healthcare centre that sees an average of 400-500 outpatients every day. The first floor houses the inpatient ward, where critical cases requiring further care are admitted. The hospital is staffed with doctors and nurses, who are available round-the-clock. It is equipped with oxygen support, IV fluids, antibiotics, and emergency crash carts to handle acute cases.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF said that the hospital is not only providing life-saving treatment but also reducing the financial burden on poor families. “Many of our patients cannot afford private hospitals. By offering free treatment, we are helping them save anything between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 per admission,” he said.

Askari pointed out that timely treatment has prevented several cases from worsening.

“In slum areas, people often delay seeking medical help due to costs. By bringing healthcare to their doorstep, we are ensuring early intervention, which is crucial for tropical diseases,” he added.

While the hospital has been widely appreciated for filling a critical gap in healthcare access, the situation raises larger questions about the state of public health infrastructure in these settlements. Many of the diseases being treated here stem from preventable causes, linked to poor sanitation and lack of potable water.

“It’s unfortunate that we are still treating cholera cases in 2025. This is a disease that should not exist in a country like India anymore,” he said.

The fact that a mosque-run hospital has become a primary source of medical care for hundreds of residents underscores the urgent need for long-term solutions.

While community-driven healthcare initiatives like this provide temporary relief, experts argue that a sustainable approach — one that includes improved sanitation, safe drinking water, and better public health facilities — is essential to tackle recurring outbreaks.



