Morning accident injures 4 in Habsiguda

Hyderabad: On the busy Habsiguda-Uppal stretch of Inner Ring Road, a site for unruly traffic and frequent road accidents, four persons were injured when mini-truck hit them on Monday morning.

According to the police, the mini-lorry carrying medical supplies was heading towards Uppal, when its brakes failed, resulting in the accident at 7.05 am at the traffic signal at Habsiguda crossroads.

Police said truck driver Sri Ganesh applied the brakes when the signal turned red. The vehicle did not stop and hit the divider on the right side, ricocheted off and hit four vehicles, injuring four persons, including a 55-year-old woman, Vijayalakshmi.

The woman, who was sitting on the pillion seat, and her son, who was riding the two-wheeler, were heading towards Bowenpally. Vijayalakshmi suffered severe leg injuries and was reported to be in serious condition. She was slated for surgery at a hospital.

P. Upender Kumar, 34, heading to Uppal on a bike taxi, suffered fractures to his leg. The rider of a third bike escaped with bruises but his the mini-lorry crushed his two-wheeler. Police have taken Sai Ganesh into custody and investigation is on.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind in Habsiguda. Just a few months ago, similar accidents involving heavy vehicles took place within the same vicinity. One of the key factors, a police officer told Deccan Chronicle, was the frequent movement of heavy vehicles on the route.

The stretch is part of the Inner Ring Road connecting Hyderabad to the Warangal and Vijayawada highways. The presence of key industrial corridors at Nacharam, Uppal and Mallapur keeps the IRR always busy.

Onsite observations reveal the Habsiguda signal becomes a significant bottleneck for traffic at Habsiguda Metro Station. Traffic heading Uppal to Nacharam, and vice-versa and those vehicles heading from Secunderabad to Nacharam and vice-versa blocks free left turn on all the four sides.

Heavy vehicles are allowed into the city between 10 pm and 8 am, while mini-lorry can be operated from 12 noon to 4 pm and from 9 pm and 8 am.

Sometimes, vehicles carrying emergency loads or those having valid permissions enter the city. These traffic jams, combined with the frequent movement of heavy vehicles only keeps increasing the cause of accidents on the main road stretch. The police opine that the public and driver must be cautious once they step out on the road and follow the rules.