More than 900 Men Booked for Molestation, Harassment and Stalking Near Khairatabad Ganesh Mandapam

Hyderabad: In the past 10 days, SHE Teams from the women's safety wing of the city police has caught more than 900 men for molestation, harassment and and stalking of women near the Khairatabad Ganesh mandapam.

Officials said that amongst the 900, 55 were minors who were counselled in the presence of those parents and let off. Repeat offenders and those involved in serious acts were booked.

“Fifteen teams, supported by CCTV surveillance, moved through the crowd to identify, record and intercept men preying on women in the chaos,” women's safety wing DCP Dr Lavanya Nair told Deccan Chronicle.

“Our teams noticed offenders walking carefree in the crowds, hoping nobody would notice them, which is why our teams have been moving in civil clothes,” Nair said. In one such video that surfaced on platform X, a woman, walking alone while talking over the phone, was stalked by two men for a considerable distance.

A woman from Odisha, Preeti Mohanty, who had visited the mandapam for the first time shared her experience. “I did not experience any explicit molestation. But unknown people groping women inappropriately, applying colour without their consent, stuffing prasadam in their mouths, and most mid-age women walking with their pallu always covering their breasts was a common sight.”

Lalitha Sree, who had visited the mandapam with her husband and kids said, “Passing through any pandal is like being monitored with a man's eyes at least thrice.” This issue has persisted for years now. In 2024, 285 such men were arrested on the last day at the same mandapam. In 2022, 240 were caught.

Speaking of ways to remain safe, DCP Nair said, “Women must walk freely but avoid talking to strangers. It is best to walk with the ones they are well aware of, and instead of going around alone. In case a person bothers them, they can immediately inform the SHE teams, or even record a video of it as evidence.”