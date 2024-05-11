More than 73,414 police personnel deployed for elections in TG: DGP Ravi Gupta

Hyderabad: The Telangana police made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections on May 13, deploying more than 73,414 police personnel.



“Conducting a fair election is the fundamental duty of the police in a democracy,” said Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta. With an aim of ensuring a free and fair election in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, elaborate police arrangements have been put in place.

As part of comprehensive security arrangements, the police department is deploying various law enforcement agencies, including 73,414 ranks of Civil Police, 500 units of TS Special Police, 164 companies of Central Armed Police Force, three companies of Tamil Nadu SAP, 2088 ranks from other departments, and 7,000 Home Guards sourced from other States.

Ravi Gupta reiterated that with strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the police established a network of security checkpoints. This network encompasses 482 Fixed Static Teams (FSTs), 462 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), 89 Inter-State Border Check posts, and 173 Inter-District Check Posts.

He said that additionally, mobile police units have been mobilized to intercept and thwart any attempts of illegal transportation of money, liquor, or other illicit materials. Since the announcement of MCC on March 16 2024, the police seized cash of Rs. 186.14 crore along with substantial confiscations of liquor, narcotic drugs, precious metals, and other inducements.

Ravi Gupta said that during this period, the police registered as many as 8,863 FIRs, for offences under the Excise Act, Narcotics Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Representation of the People Act (RP Act). Furthermore, he said to ensure peace, 34,526 individuals, identified as rowdies, bad characters, election offenders, or potential troublemakers, have been bound over to ensure their compliance with legal norms.

Ravi Gupta emphasized a zero-tolerance stance towards any disruption to the electoral process. In anticipation of any emergencies during the polling period, the police has instituted a centralized control room at the DGP Office, slated to commence operations from May 12 from 7 am onwards.

This control room will function continuously until the final Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is securely lodged in the strong room. Additionally, an intricate communication network has been established to facilitate seamless coordination among polling personnel.

He appealed to the citizens to exercise their constitutional right with diligence and responsibility.