More than 11 Lakh Cases Settled in National Lok Adalat

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 9:13 PM IST

Justice P. Sam Koshy, executive chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the Lok Adalat at Nirmal district and handed over awards passed in favour of the beneficiaries.

Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Telangana High Court, chairperson of the Telangana High Court Legal Services Authoritym hands over a cheque for `1.2 crore to Pavan Kumar, a final year BTech student, who was injured in a road accident mishap in 2016. —DC

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat organised across all districts of the state and in the Telangana High Court on Saturday witnessed the disposal of 11,06,347 cases, comprising 3,63,156 pre-litigation cases and 7,43,191 pending court cases of various categories. Through these settlements, a cumulative amount of about Rs 595 crore was awarded as compensation to beneficiaries.

A road accident compensation claim pending since 2016 was amicably settled before the National Lok Adalat held at the High Court premises. The case, taken up by the High Court Legal Services Committee headed by Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, was resolved when New India Assurance Company Ltd agreed to pay Rs 1.2 crore to BTech student P. Pavan Kumar, who had sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

He had approached the court for compensation of Rs 51 lakh. During settlement on Saturday, the insurance company paid Rs 1.2 crore, including the interest. The settlement was recorded as full and final compensation.

