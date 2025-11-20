More Relatives Head To Saudi To Perform Last Rites

Hyderabad:Five more family members of the pilgrims who died in the tragic bus accident in Madina are set to travel to Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Thursday to perform the last rites of the deceased.

According to Telangana State Haj Committee officials, the government made arrangements, including renewal of passports, for the family members to travel. One person's visa has been issued freshly.

An official from the Haj Committee said family members' passports were renewed with the help of the Regional Passport Office Hyderabad on Wednesday. The flight is scheduled for departure to Madina around 3 am.

Mansuf Ali, a son of deceased Shaukat Ali, said, “Four of my family members have lost their lives in the accident. While my brother's son left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, my travel got delayed due to an issue in the passport, which has been reissued after duly verifying documents. I will leave for Saudi on Thursday.”

Shaik Ibrahim, the brother-in-law of the only survivor, said Shoaib was responding to treatment and recuperating well. Yesterday our uncle’s son arrived, and after the confirmation I am also leaving.

Wajeed, a relative of 18 members who died in the accident, said Farhana Sultana’s, deceased, brother Shaik Abid will also leave for Saudi and another sibling has already reached there.