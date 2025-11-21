 Top
More Piracy Sites Emerge After iBomma Blocked

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 11:57 AM IST

Impersonation websites now offering backdoor access to movies despite arrest of iBomma founder.

iBomma

Hyderabad: After the arrest of iBomma founder Ravi and the subsequent blocking of the piracy website, several new platforms have emerged attempting to impersonate the original site and provide illegal access to various movies content.

In a recent incident, an Instagram user posted a video claiming someone created a website resembling the SBI Term Insurance portal. In the video, he demonstrates how users can open any movie link on iBomma through a browser, copy the URL, and then paste it into a designated field on the impersonated insurance website to gain access and watch the film.
Authorities are monitoring the rise of such piracy clones as they continue to exploit loopholes following the iBomma crackdown.


DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

