Moon Sighted in Gulf, Hyderabad Awaits

Hyderabad:Crescent moon sightings in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Tuesday night confirmed the start of Ramzan on Wednesday, February 18, in several Gulf countries. In India, including Hyderabad, the holy month is expected to begin a day later, subject to local moon sighting on Wednesday evening.

Clerics in the city said the official announcement will follow observations after Maghrib prayers. If the moon is sighted on Wednesday, the first Roza will be observed on Thursday, February 19.



Even before confirmation, preparations were in full swing. Markets in Charminar, Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam saw brisk business on Tuesday night as families purchased dates, fruits, dry fruits and essentials for sehri and iftar. “We don’t wait for the final announcement to start preparing. Ramzan means planning meals, charity and prayers in advance,” said Sirajuddin, a resident of Yakutpura.



Shopkeepers reported strong demand. “Dates and dry fruits are selling fast. People are buying in bulk this year,” said Mohammed Arif, who runs a dry fruit store near Charminar.



Mosques across the Old City and other neighbourhoods have completed cleaning and lighting arrangements for Taraweeh prayers. Volunteers are also organising food distribution drives. “We are ready. As soon as the announcement comes, Taraweeh will begin the same night,” said a mosque committee member in Mehdipatnam.



Ramzan is observed with fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer and charity, culminating in Id-ul-Fitr after the next crescent sighting.