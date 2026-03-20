Moon Sighted, Id Celebrations Begin Today

HYDERABAD: The faithful broke their fast at 6:33 pm on Friday, completing 30 days of Ramzan. The concluding day coincided with Jummat ul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month. That evening, the crescent moon was sighted, marking the arrival of Shawwal and the festival of Id al-Fitr, celebrated nationwide on Saturday.

The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad, comprising around 20 members, confirmed the sighting. Mosques across the city immediately rang sirens to announce the end of Ramzan. Committee member Quazi Farooq Arifi said, “The message was given to all mosques on Friday, the festival is on Saturday.”

On the occasion, Telangana Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni urged prayers for universal brotherhood and harmony, invoking the spirit of Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb. He extended Eid greetings to all citizens.

The Old City bustled with last-minute shopping, while haleem outlets saw long queues on the final day of sales. Large congregations gathered for Jummat ul Wida prayers at major mosques, including Macca Masjid near Charminar, where thousands offered Zohar prayers.