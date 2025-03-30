Moon not sighted for Id in Hyderabad, celebrations in UAE

Hyderabad: Religious authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia officially declared March 30 as Id-ul-Fitr in their nations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of Id-ul-Fitr,” the Royal Court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency on X. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced Sunday would be the first day of the holiday.

In India, the moon is expected to be sighted on Sunday, which is the 29th day of Ramzan. Should the crescent be visible, Id-ul-Fitr would fall on Monday. Otherwise, the fasting month of Ramzan will complete its 30th day. In that case, worshippers will continue the pre-dawn Sehri meal and daylong fast until the next sighting and Id will be celebrated on Tuesday.

“Typically, the crescent is sighted in India the day after it’s confirmed in Saudi Arabia,” explained Mustak Malik of Tehreek-e-Shabaan, adding that an official committee communicates the final decision to mosques across the country.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Old City is decked out in vibrant decorations for Id. Special prayers are underway, and festive shopping is in full swing as residents prepare for the upcoming celebration.