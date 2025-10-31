Montha Damages Crops In Adilabad And Komaram Bheem Asifabad

ADILABAD: Moderate rains triggered by Cyclone Montha lashed parts of Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts over the past two days, causing crop damage but little other impact. Standing crops in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts suffered losses due to the continuous rainfall.

Irrigation projects including Kadam, Sathnala, Gaddannavagu, Swarna, and Komaram Bheem received heavy inflows, leading to a rise in water levels in the Godavari, Pranahita, and Penganga rivers.

Road connectivity to several villages in Bejjur, Sirpur (T), Dahegaon, Penchikalpet, Kautala, Sirpur (U), Tiryani, Kerameri, and Jainoor mandals was affected. However, coal production in the opencast mines remained unaffected, unlike during previous spells of heavy rain.

Crops such as cotton, soybean, red gram, and paddy were reported to have suffered damage due to the rains.