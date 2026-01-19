Montfort Alumni To Focus on Engagement With Students

Hyderabad: The handover of the Hyderabad Province Alumni Association flag was the main event at the fourth alumni association meet of Montfort institutions, held recently at Boys Town Institutions in Hyderabad.

Montfort institutions are run by a Christian religious order of brothers in the Catholic Church. The Brothers administer around 196 institutions across India.

Alumni, educators, and administrators from Montfort institutions in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Nagpur attended the meet, which focused on coordination across alumni bodies and continued engagement with students.

Rev. Bro. Shine Alex, provincial superior of the Montfort Hyderabad Province, addressed the gathering and spoke about the role of alumni beyond their years as students. Alumnus Akula Krishna Rao also spoke, referring to how school education continues to influence professional and personal choices.

The programme included academic discussions on education and leadership, as well as cultural performances by the students. Organisers said the flag handover symbolised continuity within the alumni association, as participants discussed ways to strengthen alumni involvement in mentoring and institutional support.