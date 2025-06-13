Monsoon Woes Return to Hyderabad Slums

Hyderabad: As the monsoon advances, slum residents face the recurring burden of seasonal diseases and the apathy of civic authorities. In several colonies in and around Borabanda, poor drainage, limited medical support and lack of timely government response are aggravating the seasonal woes of the urban poor.

In Safdarnagar (Ward 116, Allapur), residents highlighted choked nalas, stalled civic works and rising infections. “There is no drainage line here,” said local leader Abdul Hamid. “Pipes are laid but not connected. Electric poles are up, but many areas still lack wiring.” He said E-block suffers the most during rains, blaming the GHMC for skipping pre-monsoon nala desilting.

Pharmacies reported increased sales of paracetamol, ORS and mosquito repellents. “Monsoon season always drives up demand,” said a local pharmacist. At Allapur’s Basti Dawakhana, in-charge Dr Harisha said the centre serves Safdarnagar, Rajiv Gandhinagar and Yusufnagar. “We have seen more dehydration due to heat, and now dengue and chikungunya cases are rising,” she said. However, the clinic lacks diagnostic capacity and refers suspected cases to the Balanagar PHC.

Dr Divya added, “We have an ambulance, but it’s reserved for pregnant women. For other emergencies, we rely on area hospitals.” Disease-specific data is maintained by ASHA workers, but updated figures are unavailable. Doctors also face delayed salaries. “We haven’t been paid for three months,” said Dr Harisha. “It’s demoralising.”

Board member Aslam said poor sanitation, garbage from construction sites, and GHMC’s delayed action led to waterlogging and disease. In Raj Nagar, Borabanda, paramedic Karthik from Maruthi Clinic reported more cases of dengue, diarrhoea and viral fever. “We expect this every year, but civic help remains inadequate,” he lamented.

Dr Priyanka, in charge of Borabanda’s Basti Dawakhana, said skin rashes are common in summer, but dengue and viral fevers surge during monsoon. “Skin issues are rampant among children. Most of our patients are middle-aged. Better sanitation and nutrition are critical,” she said. She also called for greater awareness through media.

In Sainagar and Raju Colony, board member Srinivas Reddy noted fewer disease cases than in previous years but acknowledged that infrastructure remains poor. Across colonies, the message is clear: while seasonal diseases are predictable, the civic and medical response remains inadequate. For the urban poor, each monsoon brings not just rain but renewed struggle in the absence of systemic support.

