Monsoon Stalls, Telangana Sizzles

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently experiencing intense heat and humidity as the southwest monsoon, which arrived early this year, has temporarily stalled since May 29. This pause has led to soaring temperatures across the state, with Jagitial recording the highest at 41.9°C, followed closely by Suryapet (41.7°C), Nalgonda (41.6°C) and Khammam (41.5°C). Hyderabad registered a high of 39.7°C.



Weather enthusiast T. Balaji highlighted the severity of the current conditions. "These days are extremely hot for the entire North Telangana, with temperatures touching 45°C in some areas. Scattered storms may provide a brief respite, but the overall heat and humidity remain oppressive," he said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the advancement of the monsoon is likely to remain weak for at least the next seven days due to the absence of favorable meteorological conditions. "The advancement of southwest monsoon is likely to be weak for at least the next 7 days due to the absence of favorable meteorological conditions," said an IMD scientist.

The IMD has issued warnings for hot and humid weather in isolated areas across Telangana. Residents have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to mitigate heat-related health risks. As the state awaits the monsoon’s return, the combination of high temperatures and humidity continues to pose challenges, especially for vulnerable populations.