Monsoon Drenches 30 Districts With Excess Rain

HYDERABAD: They practically rushed in over Telangana this year, and once they did, appeared to have decided that they will do a good job this year, ensuring there was never a dull moment in the skies. In the process, the clouds that came riding the southwest monsoon winds over Telangana, during June, July, August, September (JJAS) – officially the monsoon season months - this year, dumped more than normal rain for the season in all but three of Telangana’s 33 districts.

Normally, the southwest monsoon sets in over the state around June 10, but this year, the clouds arrived a fortnight ahead on May 26 and appear to be in no mood to leave with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that the withdrawal of the monsoon, typically that begins on September 17, and withdraws fully from the Indian landmass by October 15, has been stalled.

With this being the case and the IMD also predicting more than normal rains between October and December in the country including peninsular India, Telangana may receive even more rains that normal in the post-monsoon season too.

During the JJAS period this year, Nalgonda, Nirmal and Peddapalli districts ended up being the solitary one to be left behind in the rainfall sweepstakes this year. While Nalgonda received 458.5 mm rain against the season normal of 533.4 mm, for Nirmal, the rainfall recorded stood at 753 mm against the normal of 885.9 mm, according to IMD data. For Peddapalli, the actual rainfall was 832.3 mm against the 875.2 mm normal for the season.

The highest total rainfall in the JJAS period among all districts was recorded in Mulugu with the district reporting a total rain of 1552.7 mm.

Hyderabad, among several other districts that saw huge short spell downpours this year, till September 30, received 961.3mm of rain against the season normal of 623.9 mm.

10 most drenched districts*

District – Normal – Actual – Excess

Mulugu – 978.6 – 1552.7 – 574.1

Kamareddy – 774.4 – 1331.1 – 566.7

Medak – 767.1 – 1327.5 – 560.4

Adilabad – 941.9 – 1375.8 – 433.7

Narayanpet – 464.5 – 819.6 – 355.1

KB Asifabad – 973.1 – 1355.4 – 382.3

Mahbubnagar – 518.3 – 875.1 – 356.8

Siddipet – 625.3 – 975.3 – 350.0

Hyderabad – 623.9 – 961.3 – 337.2