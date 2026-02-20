Monks’ Yatra to End on March 2 at Buddhavanam

Hyderabad:The third Dharma Yatra by the Buddhist monks, which started on February 2, will end at Buddhavanam on March 2, according to the organizers. The padayatra will cover Turkayamjal, Ibrahimpatnam, Yacharam, Chintapalli, Kondamallepally, Angadipet, and Peddavura before reaching Buddhavanam.

Following the yatra, Vipassana retreats will be organised at Buddha Vihara, Gulbarga, Buddhavanam, Ananath Pindak Vihara, Mannakelli, and Mahabodhi Vihara. The monks will also travel to villages and schools to teach Vipassana and Buddha Dhamma. The yatra has reached Anand Buddha Vihar, where the monks will rest before commencing their journey on February 20.



The initiative is jointly organised by Gagan Malik Foundation, Ashray Foundation, M Seeds Foundation, and Triirattanabhumi Society. The organising leaders include Buddhavanam special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Siddharth Hattiambire, Siriluck Mythai, and Nattakit Chaichalermonkhon.