Monkeys Turn Election Issue in Warangal, Karimnagar

WARANGAL, KARIMNAGAR: The local body election narrative in Warangal and Karimnagar has taken an unexpected turn: voters say they will back only those who can rid their villages of marauding monkeys, pushing core civic issues to the sidelines.

The situation is particularly dire in villages like Yellandu of Wardhannapet mandal in Warangal district. With 5,400 voters, the village is estimated to have more than 10,000 monkeys, twice its human population. Troops of monkeys are wreaking havoc, making it dangerous for children, women and the elderly to walk alone. They frequently raid homes, steal food and leave houses in chaos if doors are left open. Villagers have set a clear condition for the Sarpanch post: no other development work is needed, just get rid of the monkeys.

The problem is not limited to Warangal. In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, an area known for dense forests, increasing podu cultivation has pushed monkeys into villages. Voters in places like Tadicherla, Peddatundla and Mallaram face daily attacks from both monkeys and stray dogs.

Similarly, in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, the uncontrolled monkey population has created widespread fear, with locals feeling outnumbered by the animals. Voters are openly demanding written pledges from candidates before extending their support.

The monkey menace has disrupted both daily life and agriculture. People are frequently attacked or injured while venturing out. Monkeys damage household property and raid vegetable and flower gardens. Farmers are especially affected, as monkey troops destroy crops, forcing them to spend money on guards to protect their fields. Residents insist that candidates must make monkey control the primary agenda of the local elections.

Bale Bhagya Sree, a resident of Maliala, said their vote will only go to those who promise to catch the monkeys, as villagers are “living in hell every day” because of them. The monkeys destroy crops, invade homes and create chaos. With officials failing to address the issue, residents say they will vote for anyone who genuinely promises to eliminate the menace.

This is not the first time the monkey issue has influenced an election. In an earlier election in Kodimyala mandal of Jagtial district, candidate Eleti Mamatha promised to tackle the problem. Villagers suffering from a population of 4,000-5,000 monkeys elected her with a huge majority. After winning, she hired a special team from Bihar, which worked for two months and successfully captured around 3,000 monkeys, releasing them in the Utnur forests. However, the problem resurfaced as the monkey population grew again in the last two years.

Similarly, Vankudothu Kommalu Naik of Gudur in Mahbubabad district spent ₹8 lakh of his own money to control the monkey problem after winning the election, fulfilling his promise to villagers. The consensus across villages is that candidates who fail to make a clear and effective commitment to tackling the monkey menace will not succeed in the upcoming local body elections.