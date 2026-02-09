Monkeys create scare in Valmidi village in Jangaon

Hyderabad: A group of monkeys created a scare in Valmidi village at Palakurthy mandal in Jangaon district forcing them to stay indoors since Monday.

These were seen climbing on terrace and compound walls of houses and wandering on the main roads leaving the villagers in a helpless situation. They were not allowing the villagers to attend to their daily work in their agricultural lands.

Left with no other option, an elderly person came forward and took the initiative to shoo away the money using two sticks. However, they did not relent and continued to create problems for the villagers. A few villagers brought the matter to the notice of Panchayat Raj department officials to bail them out of the situation.