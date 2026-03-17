Monkey and Squirrel Show Rare Compassion

Karimnagar: At a time when modern society is criticised for fading human values and fractured relationships, two heart‑warming incidents in erstwhile Karimnagar have captured the public’s imagination and provided a masterclass in compassion.

One involved a monkey adopting a puppy in Peddapalli district, while another featured a squirrel’s daring rescue in Jagtial district. Both have touched the hearts of locals and social media users alike, proving that maternal instincts and kindness transcend species.

In Hanumannagar locality of Godavarikhani, residents noticed that a stray puppy, separated from its mother and struggling against the summer heat, had crawled towards the shade of a large tree. A monkey descended from the tree and gently scooped up the shivering pup.

Instead of showing aggression, the monkey began to nurse and cradle the puppy as if it were her own offspring. The puppy, sensing a protector, curled up in the monkey’s lap.

On the outskirts of Raikal in Jagtial district, another story of sacrifice unfolded. A mother squirrel and her young one were spotted playing on a dried‑out tree. In a moment of youthful curiosity, the baby squirrel crawled onto a thin, brittle branch. Trapped at the edge with no way to turn back, the tiny creature was stranded and the branch began swaying.

The mother squirrel’s reaction was immediate. With calculated precision and immense bravery, she leapt onto the fragile twig, grabbed the baby firmly in her mouth and pulled it back to the safety of the thick trunk. The rescue mission, captured on camera by passers‑by, has since gone viral as a symbol of the unbeatable power of a mother’s love.

Assistant commissioner of police M Ramesh told Deccan Chronicle: “In today’s era of micro‑families, people are losing the vital emotional safety net once provided by grandparents and joint family structures. Without that traditional support to help manage stress and depression, many parents, often influenced by the isolation of social media and mobile dependency, are losing their patience. Unfortunately, parents let frustration overwhelm them, sometimes turning their anger toward innocent children with tragic results. These stories of a monkey adopting a puppy and a squirrel risking her life are a powerful wake‑up call from nature. They remind people that parental care and the instinct to protect the young should be unconditional and selfless, regardless of the pressures they face.”