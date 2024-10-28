Momos vendor at Chintal booked

Hyderabad: The GHMC has taken action against a street vendor, ‘WOW Hot Momos/Delhi Hot Momos,’ after people complained of food poisoning. The vendor, located in Chintalnasti, Khairatabad, had sold momos to many people near Nandinagar bus stop, Banjara Hills, on October 25. Most of them fell sick after eating the momos.

GHMC food safety officials along with Banjara Hills police inspected the vendor’s stall and found that it was being run without the mandatory food safety licence. They also discovered that food was being prepared in dirty conditions. Food samples were sent to the state food laboratory for testing.

The additional commissioner (health) asked the police to investigate the situation and take action against all those responsible for selling unhygienic food items.