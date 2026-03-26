Molangur Villagers Send ‘Wedding Invite’ to Collector Over Problems

Karimnagar: Residents of Molangur village in Shankarapatnam mandal of Karimnagar district on Thursday submitted a representation to district collector Chitra Mishra in the form of a wedding invitation, seeking attention to pending local issues.

The villagers, through the symbolic invitation, requested the collector to visit the village and assess the situation on the ground.

A delegation led by Telangana Jana Samiti district president More Ganesh and spokesperson Chityala Bhanubabu submitted the representation, highlighting the need for development of the historic Molangur Fort as a tourism site.

The residents alleged encroachment of about 2.10 acres of land near the fort entrance and said structures such as the ‘Midde Godalu’ were being affected. They sought measures to reclaim the land and utilise it for public infrastructure, including government offices, a solar power facility, a park and a library.

The collector assured the delegation that the issues would be examined. The villagers said development of the fort could aid heritage conservation and generate local employment.