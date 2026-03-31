Moinabad Farmhouse Drugs Case: Decision on Pilot Rohith Reddy’s Custodial Interrogation Deferred

Hyderabad: The Upparpally court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the police custody petition of BRS former MLA P. ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy, his brother and co-accused Ritesh Reddy and Delhi-based real estate agent Namit Sharma to Wednesday in the case of drug consumption and firing at the police, after hearing arguments from both sides.

The police had sought three-day custody of the accused for further interrogation in connection with the Moinabad farmhouse drug case. The prosecution maintained that custodial interrogation was essential to extract further details, verify evidence, and identify additional links in the case.

The defence only opposed the petition where they argued that the request was not necessary. According to defence counsel, the raid was conducted on March 14, and the accused were produced before the court only the following day. They stated that the accused were under police custody during that intervening period which gave sufficient time to question them.