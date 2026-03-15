Then-Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, at the peak of his power in 2022, sought to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive attacks by implicating the BJP's powerful national general secretary B.L. Santosh in an MLA-poaching case.

Then-MLA Rohith Reddy tipped off the police, leading to the arrest of three men accused of attempting to lure him and other BRS MLAs to the BJP with offers exceeding ₹100 crore. Chandrashekar Rao reportedly aimed to secure Santosh's arrest through surveillance, using the poaching claims to pressure rivals.

The BRS government targeted three key BJP-linked individuals and arrested them at the Moinabad farmhouse — Ramachandra Bharati of Delhi, Nanda Kumar of the city and Simhayaji Swamy (Tirupati). A special investigation team constituted for the probe later attempted to implicate. Santosh and Tushar Vellapally of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an NDA partner in Kerala.

However, when the Telangana Police's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) raided the same farmhouse of Rohith Reddy in a late-night operation on Saturday, they found cocaine, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals, including public representatives and businessmen. Preliminary field tests showed five attendees found positive for narcotics, including BRS leader Rohith Reddy.

In a hard-hitting statement, BJYM national general secretary P.M. Sai Prasad declared “Karma strikes back hard. The same Moinabad farmhouse where Rohith Reddy plotted against B.L. Santosh ji in the fake poaching scandal is now the scene of his ruin — cocaine seized, gun fired during the raid, and he tested positive for drugs.”

“Public leaders must be role models, not hypocrites,” Sai Prasad added. “Drug indulgence shatters trust and poisons society. Integrity isn’t optional — it’s mandatory. The BRS, founded on family politics, arrogance, and links to the liquor mafia, will face its doomsday in the coming days,” he said.

The MLA poaching case, however, died down after the High Court quashed the BRS government's order that formed the SIT. The court order also disbanded the probe that had originally named Santosh as an accused.