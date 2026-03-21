Moinabad Drugs: Hearing Deferred to March 23

Hyderabad:The hearing on the police petition seeking 10-day custody of the accused in the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case was deferred to March 23, following a holiday declared on account of Ramzan.

Police had approached the court seeking custody of the accused for further investigation into the alleged consumption of narcotic substances, including MDMA, at a farmhouse in Moinabad. The case was earlier scheduled to be heard on March 20.



On March 14, based on a tip-off, police raided a party at a farmhouse in Moinabad, where six including BRS former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, tested positive for drugs.



Based on initial findings, officials constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and examine possible links. Further proceedings in the case will now take place on March 23.

