Moinabad Drugs Case: Police to Extend Custody of Accused, Doc Held for Supplying MDMA

According to officials, the three accused were produced before a court, following which a fresh petition was filed seeking five days’ custody.

On March 14, the EAGLE, SOT and Future City police detained 11 persons during a drug raid at a farmhouse belonging to Pilot Rohith Reddy. Namit Sharma, a Delhi-based businessman, allegedly opened fire at the police. Six of the accused — Rohith, Ritesh, Namit, TD MP Putta Mahesh, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy — later tested positive for drugs. Rohith, Ritesh and Namit were also charged under the Arms Act, while Namit was additionally booked for attempt to murder.

After questioning the three accused for several hours over three days at the Shamshabad police station, the police established the alleged involvement of Dr Balaji in the case. Sources said he was connected to Rohith and is believed to have procured MDMA from a peddler identified as Clinton in Goa a few months ago and reportedly stored it at his residence.

On the day of the party, Rohith allegedly called Dr Balaji for the drugs. Kaushik Ravi’s driver, Atharva, is said to have delivered the contraband to the party in Kaushik’s car. “So far, it appears to be a one-off favour rather than a monetary transaction. We do not suspect him to be a regular supplier, but we need to investigate further to ascertain his exact role,” an SIT official told Deccan Chronicle.

A senior official said Balaji has been arrested and his name added to the FIR along with two others — Abhishek Singh and Rakesh Varma — who are believed to have supplied cocaine to the accused. Both are currently absconding. Abhishek Singh, an interior designer from Rajendranagar, was recently reported missing by his father. Atharva is also absconding, police said.

The official added that while Balaji initially denied supplying the contraband, a domestic help allegedly confirmed handing over a plastic cover to Atharva which reportedly contained the drugs. “He had procured four MDMA pills from Goa, and two were brought to the party. One each was allegedly consumed by Namit and Putta Mahesh. We are trying to trace the remaining two pills. His personal drug consumption history is also being verified,” the official said.

Meanwhile, police teams have been sent across the country to trace the other accused. Further investigation is underway.