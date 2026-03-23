Modi’s Nation First Policies Earn Public Trust: Vishweshwar Reddy

Delhi: Chevella BJP MP, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies have always been guided by a ‘nation first’ approach, which is why people look up to him.

He said this as Modi is reviewing the situation related to crude, gas, petroleum products, and the power and fertiliser sectors amid the evolving West Asia situation

Speaking to media persons, Reddy said, “In times of war, it is not just about bombs, soldiers or navies; it is also a financial and economic battle, involving petroleum and petrodollars.”

“He (Modi) has rightly stated that our energy assets will now be treated as strategic assets, and details will not be discussed publicly, just as we do not disclose information about our armaments.”

“The LPG and petroleum have become strategic tools, and we must safeguard not only the physical assets but also information about them. The world is looking up to him, when many regions, including parts of Europe and South America, yielded to tariff pressures, he stood firm, inspiring others to draw courage,” he added.