Modi worked only for Adani in last 10 years, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for the people like industrialist Adani and ports, airports, infrastructure and defence projects were given to him in the last 10 years, alleged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.



Rahul Gandhi’s comments assumed significance after Modi during a public meeting at Vemulawada in Telangana on Wednesday demanded that the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the ‘Ambani-Adani’ issue as its ‘Shehzadas used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a ‘deal’. Have “tempo loads of notes (money)” reached the Congress that it has stopped targeting “Ambani-Adani,” Modi said yesterday.

“He (Modi) privatized several government firms in order to abolish reservations,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting – “Jana Jathara Sabha '' organized in Narsapur in Medak district in Telangana as part of Lok Sabh elections campaign.

“The BJP wants to abolish reservations while Congress wants to increase them beyond 50 per cent,” he said, alleging that public sector undertakings (PSUs) are being sold as part of the conspiracy to abolish reservations. The BJP’s intention was to privatize everything and abolish reservations, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

On its part, the Congress was fighting with all its might to stop the conspiracies of BJP. Under the regime of Modi, the country’s wealth is going into the hands of billionaires, who are only two per cent. Stating that the Congress would always strive for the welfare of weaker sections, Rahul Gandhi said the party evolved a scheme aimed at eradicating poverty in the country.

“If INDIA Alliance comes to power then Rs.1 lakh would be deposited in the bank account of one woman in each family,” he assured.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was also present at the public meeting, said Medak Parliament constituency witnessed a massive development after former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi won from Medak in 1980. He asked the cadre to strive for the victory of Congress candidate Neelam Madhu in Medak constituency.