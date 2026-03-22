Modi to Visit Telangana in April, Lay Stones for AIIMS, MMTS Phase-2

Hyderabad:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad in the first week of April to lay the foundation stone for the extension project of AIIMS Bibinagar and launch works on the remaining sections of the MMTS phase-2. He is also expected to address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds.

While final dates are being coordinated, Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Kazipet Rail Manufacturing Unit, which is set to begin production this year, and open several railway stations built in Hyderabad.



The AIIMS Bibinagar extension project was allotted a budget of `1,399 crore. The project includes setting up a 750-bed hospital with over 35 speciality and super-speciality departments, a 100-seat medical college, a 60-seat nursing college, and a 30-bed AYUSH block.



The Prime Minister will also likely inaugurate renovated railway stations at Hitech City, Begumpet, Cherlapally and Alampur. The South Central Railway (SCR) is working on modernising around 40 railway stations in Telangana under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at a total cost of `2,750 crore.



Additionally, he will likely launch work on the remaining sections of the second phase of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), which, once completed, will connect Ghatkesar to Lingampally and Shamshabad via Moula Ali and Secunderabad.





